Velva prepares for region 6 baseball tournament

VELVA, N.D. – Following Thursday’s play-in games, the region six number-one seed Velva will play Garrison at 1 p.m. Monday. Bishop Ryan and Surrey will square off after the first game concludes.

The Troopers and the Aggies played each other for the first time this season last week. Velva won both games of the doubleheader by a 21-0 margin.

“We have really good power threats with Hank Bodin and Kaden Chadwick. We’re really deep with pitching as well. We’re really good at finding ways to get runs across when we need them,” said senior Carter Newman.

The Aggies lost their first two games of the season but returned from the blizzard a changed team.

Since those first two losses, the Aggies have gone 10-4, averaging nearly 11 runs per game.

“We have a whole bunch of depth in our pitching lineup. We’ve got a lot of freshmen that can throw strikes if we need them to. A lot of people being pulled up at a young age and showing the skills to play on the varsity side of the team,” said senior Colin Dean.

The team is riding a five-game win streak, allowing the same number of runs as games. Three of those wins have been shutouts.

The Aggies have not reached the state ‘B’ since 2018, when this year’s senior class was in eighth grade.

