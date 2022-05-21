Pedestrian dead in incident involving BNSF train in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A pedestrian is dead following an incident involving a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train Friday, according to detectives with the Bismarck Police Department.

Investigators said the incident occurred on West Main Avenue in Bismarck. Police were called around 5:45 p.m.

All BNSF train traffic has stopped through Bismarck until the investigation is complete.

