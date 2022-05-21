Pedestrian dead in incident involving BNSF train in Bismarck
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A pedestrian is dead following an incident involving a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train Friday, according to detectives with the Bismarck Police Department.
Investigators said the incident occurred on West Main Avenue in Bismarck. Police were called around 5:45 p.m.
All BNSF train traffic has stopped through Bismarck until the investigation is complete.
