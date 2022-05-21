Advertisement

Pedestrian dead in incident involving BNSF train in Bismarck

(kfyr)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A pedestrian is dead following an incident involving a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train Friday, according to detectives with the Bismarck Police Department.

Investigators said the incident occurred on West Main Avenue in Bismarck. Police were called around 5:45 p.m.

All BNSF train traffic has stopped through Bismarck until the investigation is complete.

Stick with Your News Leader for updates.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackie Stebbins
From law firm partner, to psychiatric patient, local author shares her story
After allegations of possible voyeurism, police say they found pinhole cameras and a spy camera...
Teacher accused of making child pornography, police say
A Montgomery County High School senior signed a letter of intent Wednesday, but not for a...
High school senior signs letter of intent, but not for sports or academics
Bismarck Police investigating unattended death
Police say Malik Gill (previous mugshot above) shot a woman and a baby inside a Fargo...
UPDATE: Suspected gunman dead, woman and baby shot inside Plaza Azteca

Latest News

Region 6 baseball tournament
Velva prepares for region 6 baseball tournament
Bird Scooters in Minot
Bird Scooters in Minot
Peace Corp
Peace Corp
Designing genesis
Designing genesis
Bike sales up
Bike sales up