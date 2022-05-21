Advertisement

Iowa man caught record breaking catfish in South Dakota

Courtesy: South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks
Courtesy: South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Ethan Evink of Hospers, Iowa has set a new South Dakota state record for flathead catfish at 67 pounds 8 ounces, according to the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department. Evink caught the fish around 5 a.m. Thursday from the Missouri River in Union County using cutbait.

The fish measures 51.5 inches long and 32.5 inches wide. Congratulations Ethan!

