Interest in bicycling grows in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - People from across the country took to the roads and trails to bike to work Friday. As part of National Bike to Work Day they’re getting a little exercise and enjoying the outdoors.

Biking to work isn’t always a daily routine.

“I biked to work many years ago when we lived in town on the south side, I used to bike to work on some of the construction jobs I had when they were close by,” said Bismarck resident Allan Stanek.

For many the weather plays a role.

“I need 57 degrees or more in order to be outdoors pedaling. I have rules for outdoors in North Dakota,” said 701 Cycle and Sport employee Jairo Ramos.

Still, many took on the challenge.

“It was wet, chilly and windy, but it was worth it,” said DJ Kramer, General Manager at 701 Cycle and Sport.

Your News Leader’s Joel Crane also joined in, saying the trip was only about 5 minutes longer than his drive to the station.

At 701 Cycle and Sport they’re fixing up bikes because demand has increased.

“Generally, and any time we have that first burst of sunlight and vitamin D gets into people’s blood flow people get excited to go biking again, so it’s already picked up,” said Kramer.

Kramer says they have also seen increased interest in electric bikes.

“Pretty much every day, it seems, I have someone in here asking about E-bikes. It makes that big distance in town we have for some people a lot more manageable. You get from point A to point B a lot faster, and you don’t have to exert as much energy and effort into it, so you don’t get as sweaty,” said Kramer.

And as gas prices rise, some expect rises in alternative methods of travel like bikes or scooters.

“It’s a great option, a great idea to save some money, jump on your bike. It’s fun, you get fresh air,” said Kramer.

There’s more than 100 miles of paved trail in Bismarck and Mandan and many single-track options.

If you’re hitting the roads, bicycle safety tips like obeying the rules of the road, wearing a helmet, and riding with traffic can be found on the City of Bismarck website.

The next bike race with 701 Cycle and Sport is the Otter-Creek Mountain Bike race on June 11 at Harmon Lake.

