Foster families needed in Minot area

MINOT, N.D. – There are a dozen teens without foster homes right now in the Minot area, and the need is rising according to Genell Olson with Nexus Path.

Nexus Path is a foster care service that specializes in helping place teens with foster families. At any given time, they can serve up to 30 teens.

There are about 18 foster homes in the area, but Olson says they could use about 30.

“Every time we license a new home, we have another that retires or leaves for a specific reason, so it’s really hard to move forward and getting those numbers,” said Genelle Olson, regional director of Nexus Path.

Children are placed in homes for about nine months. If you are interested in fostering, you can find more information on their website.

