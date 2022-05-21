Advertisement

Family displaced after Bismarck house fire

House Fire
House Fire(N/A)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One family is displaced after a fire in northeast Bismarck Friday afternoon, according to a spokesperson with the Bismarck Rural Fire Department. Investigators said no one was home at the time and a neighbor called 911.

Bismarck Rural Fire Department responded to the 6100 block of Magnolia Drive just before 4 p.m. for fire and smoke inside the house.

Assistant Fire Chief Brian Reinke said no one was injured and the house has heat and smoke damage.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackie Stebbins
From law firm partner, to psychiatric patient, local author shares her story
After allegations of possible voyeurism, police say they found pinhole cameras and a spy camera...
Teacher accused of making child pornography, police say
A Montgomery County High School senior signed a letter of intent Wednesday, but not for a...
High school senior signs letter of intent, but not for sports or academics
Bismarck Police investigating unattended death
Police say Malik Gill (previous mugshot above) shot a woman and a baby inside a Fargo...
UPDATE: Suspected gunman dead, woman and baby shot inside Plaza Azteca

Latest News

Region 6 baseball tournament
Velva prepares for region 6 baseball tournament
Designing genesis
Designing genesis
Bike sales up
Bike sales up
Mott Incident
Mott Incident
Dickinson presidential scholar
Dickinson presidential scholar