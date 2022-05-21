Family displaced after Bismarck house fire

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One family is displaced after a fire in northeast Bismarck Friday afternoon, according to a spokesperson with the Bismarck Rural Fire Department. Investigators said no one was home at the time and a neighbor called 911.

Bismarck Rural Fire Department responded to the 6100 block of Magnolia Drive just before 4 p.m. for fire and smoke inside the house.

Assistant Fire Chief Brian Reinke said no one was injured and the house has heat and smoke damage.

