Williston man pleads guilty to 39 counts of possessing child sexual abuse material

(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. - A Williston man is changing his plea to guilty of possessing several child sexual abuse materials.

Fifty-year-old Thomas Stidd made an open plea at the Williams County Courthouse Friday, which means he is pleading guilty without an agreement from the state. He was charged with six counts of possessing sexually explicit videos and 33 counts of possessing sexually explicit photos.

A Williams County detective said evidence traced through an IP address showed Stidd uploaded and shared that content through Dropbox and other data storage sites in October 2021.

Judge Kirsten Sjue ordered Stidd to register as a sex offender. Sentencing will happen at a later date following a pre-sentence investigation and other evaluations.

