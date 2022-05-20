Advertisement

No charges filed against deputy who shot and killed man in Mott-Regent Public School

Mott-Regent Public School
Mott-Regent Public School
By Daniel Burbank
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation will not file criminal charges after investigators found the deputy who shot and killed a man at the Mott-Regent Public School in April followed agency policy and procedure.

The Hettinger County Sheriff’s Office released new information about the incident.

According to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the school just before 3 p.m. on April 21, because of a disturbance from a child custody dispute.

Deputies asked Jeffrie Ray Glover Jr. to leave the school entryway but he refused. The spokesperson said a deputy used their Taser after Glover went through a second door and into the school’s common area.

The deputy used the electroshock device after Glover continued to ignore commands and began assaulting the deputy. The deputy used the Taser a second time before briefly losing consciousness.

The spokesperson said Glover put his hands around the deputy’s neck and applied pressure.

The deputy then shot Glover once for what a spokesperson with the Hettinger County Sheriff’s Office said was “in defense of himself, children and staff still inside the school.”

The North Dakota BCI and State’s Attorney’s Office said the deputy’s actions were justified and no criminal files will be filed.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackie Stebbins
From law firm partner, to psychiatric patient, local author shares her story
A Montgomery County High School senior signed a letter of intent Wednesday, but not for a...
High school senior signs letter of intent, but not for sports or academics
Police say Malik Gill (previous mugshot above) shot a woman and a baby inside a Fargo...
UPDATE: Suspected gunman dead, woman and baby shot inside Plaza Azteca
This Aug. 11, 2019, file photo shows a Visa logo on a credit card in New Orleans. Payment...
Retailers warn of Visa, Mastercard fee hike
Diego Glay was arrested after a woman who was with him left a note at a KFC asking for help,...
KFC employee helps kidnapped woman after she slips him note, police say

Latest News

Bismarck Police investigating unattended death
Williston man pleads guilty to 39 counts of possessing child sexual abuse material
New Mandan High School construction set to move forward
10PM Sportscast 5/19/2022
10PM Sportscast 5/19/2022