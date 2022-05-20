No charges filed against deputy who shot and killed man in Mott-Regent Public School

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation will not file criminal charges after investigators found the deputy who shot and killed a man at the Mott-Regent Public School in April followed agency policy and procedure.

The Hettinger County Sheriff’s Office released new information about the incident.

According to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the school just before 3 p.m. on April 21, because of a disturbance from a child custody dispute.

Deputies asked Jeffrie Ray Glover Jr. to leave the school entryway but he refused. The spokesperson said a deputy used their Taser after Glover went through a second door and into the school’s common area.

The deputy used the electroshock device after Glover continued to ignore commands and began assaulting the deputy. The deputy used the Taser a second time before briefly losing consciousness.

The spokesperson said Glover put his hands around the deputy’s neck and applied pressure.

The deputy then shot Glover once for what a spokesperson with the Hettinger County Sheriff’s Office said was “in defense of himself, children and staff still inside the school.”

The North Dakota BCI and State’s Attorney’s Office said the deputy’s actions were justified and no criminal files will be filed.

