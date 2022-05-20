New Mandan High School construction set to move forward

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mandan School Board Thursday night approved the construction of its new high school, for a maximum price of $94.5 million.

Due to construction costs and funding limits, some projects that were a part of the district’s original plans had to be cut. One of those was an attached swimming pool, which will be added when funding becomes available.

The site of the current high school on 8th Avenue NW will be demolished when the new school is built, and the site might be sold for redevelopment.

The school district says construction will begin soon, and the school is scheduled to be open to students in the fall of 2024.

