Minot State women’s soccer announces 2022 schedule

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot State women’s soccer team released its 2022 season schedule Friday.

The Beavers will play 11 home games this season, seven of them against NSIC opponents.

The team finished in fourth place in the NSIC last season, touting an 11-6-2 record.

MSU fell in the first round of the tournament to Bemidji State.

The home schedule begins on Sept. 4 against Emporia State.

The conference schedule begins on Sept. 9 against Minnesota-Duluth.

Both rivalry games will be played on the road: the ‘Battle of the Beavers’ against defending conference champions Bemidji State and the ‘Battle of the Big Lake’ against the University of Mary.

The first event of the year is a scrimmage on Aug. 13 against the Magic City Soccer Club.

For the full schedule, visit the Minot State athletics website.

