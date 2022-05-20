Advertisement

Minot State women’s soccer announces 2022 schedule

(kfyr)
By Zachary Keenan
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot State women’s soccer team released its 2022 season schedule Friday.

The Beavers will play 11 home games this season, seven of them against NSIC opponents.

The team finished in fourth place in the NSIC last season, touting an 11-6-2 record.

MSU fell in the first round of the tournament to Bemidji State.

The home schedule begins on Sept. 4 against Emporia State.

The conference schedule begins on Sept. 9 against Minnesota-Duluth.

Both rivalry games will be played on the road: the ‘Battle of the Beavers’ against defending conference champions Bemidji State and the ‘Battle of the Big Lake’ against the University of Mary.

The first event of the year is a scrimmage on Aug. 13 against the Magic City Soccer Club.

For the full schedule, visit the Minot State athletics website.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackie Stebbins
From law firm partner, to psychiatric patient, local author shares her story
A Montgomery County High School senior signed a letter of intent Wednesday, but not for a...
High school senior signs letter of intent, but not for sports or academics
After allegations of possible voyeurism, police say they found pinhole cameras and a spy camera...
Teacher accused of making child pornography, police say
Police say Malik Gill (previous mugshot above) shot a woman and a baby inside a Fargo...
UPDATE: Suspected gunman dead, woman and baby shot inside Plaza Azteca
This Aug. 11, 2019, file photo shows a Visa logo on a credit card in New Orleans. Payment...
Retailers warn of Visa, Mastercard fee hike

Latest News

Three-Day State Track & Field Meet
BSC Mystics Baseball postponed Friday
10PM Sportscast 5/19/2022
10PM Sportscast 5/19/2022
6pm Sportscast 05/19/22
6pm Sportscast 05/19/22