Advertisement

Minot pediatrician warns parents about baby formula supplementation

(kfyr)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – As families struggle to get baby formula amid a nationwide shortage, pediatricians are warning parents to be careful about supplementing their food.

Diluting formula to make it last longer can be very dangerous for young children. Babies under six months old kidneys cannot take in excess water from diluted formula and may not be able to properly digest the electrolytes which could cause seizures.

Trinity Health pediatrician Dr. Diana Peterson also warns parents to not get breast milk from other moms.

“When you are pumping milk, you have to clean the breast, you have to clean the equipment. you have to freeze it or refrigerate it and you need to know that it’s been frozen properly or refrigerated properly, and the concern is contamination, that you can get bacteria in it and cause an infection,” said Peterson.

Peterson added that parents should not use dairy, plant, or goat milk as a supplement for children under the age of six months.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackie Stebbins
From law firm partner, to psychiatric patient, local author shares her story
After allegations of possible voyeurism, police say they found pinhole cameras and a spy camera...
Teacher accused of making child pornography, police say
A Montgomery County High School senior signed a letter of intent Wednesday, but not for a...
High school senior signs letter of intent, but not for sports or academics
Bismarck Police investigating unattended death
Police say Malik Gill (previous mugshot above) shot a woman and a baby inside a Fargo...
UPDATE: Suspected gunman dead, woman and baby shot inside Plaza Azteca

Latest News

Pedestrian dead in incident involving BNSF train in Bismarck
Biking to work isn't always a daily routine.
Interest in bicycling grows in Bismarck
Fresh pizza keeps Bruno's customers coming back week in and week out.
Bismarck restaurant maintains customers’ support despite inflation
Stocks
Stocks briefly fall into a bear market on Friday
701 Cycle and Sport
Interest in bicycling grows in Bismarck