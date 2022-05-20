Minot makes progress toward Bird Scooters

MINOT, N.D. – Residents of Minot could soon see electric scooters in downtown to help people get around.

City leaders addressed a memorandum of understanding that will allow Bird Rides Inc to start placing their Bird Scooters around the city, and some we talked to say they’re excited to see that happen.

“I think it’d be a good opportunity for people to have another way of somewhat of public transportation. Probable a fun way to do it too. Something different, I guess I’ve seen it in other towns,” said Chad Hammer, Minot.

The city implemented one clause they had issues with about police charging them $25 per scooter to move scooters that are parked inappropriately.

“The language being very broad in terms of what defines inappropriately within the existing memorandum of understanding. This is a relatively minor concern, it is more just to ensure all the T’s are crossed and I’s are dotted,” said Michael Covato, Bird Rides, Inc.

Officials did pass the memorandum in recent meeting with the clause. Bird incentivize wearing helmets, but don’t require them. The scooters are able to drive on the roads under similar rules as bikes.

“I honestly think they might kind of help make downtown more popular again. Give people something to do. Help with the traveling. Just kind of expand downtown more to bring more attention to it,” said Asa Llewellyn, Minot.

One person we spoke with raised concerns that the scooters wheels won’t handle well on some of the more worn streets in downtown.

Bismarck and Williston already have the scooters to travel those cities.

