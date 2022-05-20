Man in custody after SWAT standoff

DICKINSON, ND - A Dickinson man is in custody after a standoff with the Southwest Tactical Team at an apartment complex in downtown Dickinson.

Police were called to the complex, located in the 10 block of 6th Avenue East., around 8:42 a.m. for a report of a male who threatened a visitor to the building with a knife. The visitor was able to exit the complex and called the police.

Police identified the male suspect as 24-year-old Gaylan Royce Henley, a tenant of the apartment complex.

Patrol officers responded to HENLEY’s apartment and attempted to make contact with him. Henley did not respond to officers and barricaded himself within the apartment. Based on past interactions law enforcement has had with Henley, the Southwest Tactical Team and the Southwest Crisis Negotiations Team were called to the scene. Negotiators also attempted to contact Henley, but he did not respond.

Around 11:20 A.M., the Southwest Tactical Team conducted a deliberate entry into the apartment to place Henley into custody. During the process, Henley resisted arrest, requiring several less-lethal bean bag rounds and an electroshock device to be deployed by SWAT members to overcome the resistance. Henley was ultimately placed into custody and was transported to CHI St. Alexius Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was then transported to the Southwest Multi-Country Correctional Center and booked on charges of Terrorizing, a Class C Felony.

