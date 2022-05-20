Job service hosts first state wide virtual job fair

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Job Service held their first ever, state-wide Virtual Job Fair today, the idea grew from smaller virtual events they hosted throughout the year.

Unemployment in North Dakota is as low as ever, sitting at just 3%, but employers are still desperately seeking workers.

“The job market is tight; I mean really tight,” said Phil Davis, Workforce Services Director at Job Service North Dakota.

So, North Dakota Job Service Officials say their best bet on filling the need across the state is taking the opportunity directly to applicants, and that means logging in online. So, wherever you are, you can find work.

“We’ve had over 360 people register, 360 job seekers and those job seekers represented 15 states and five different countries, heard about our job fair here in North Dakota,” said Davis.

Davis said they also host job fairs for just North Dakotans and North Dakotan veterans throughout the year as well. Companies in North Dakota call the virtual event a win.

“We did have five that stopped by our booth, we have anywhere from someone who was looking for an administrative position to a CDL driver, so it was a good turnout,” said Cross Country Courier lead recruiter, Kelly Andreson.

She adds that the virtual event allows them to meet people quickly and share resumes, contact information and links to job descriptions with potential applicants on the spot, and said it’s something her company will participate in again. Job Service said they have over 20,000 open jobs on their website jobsnd.com.

