Former Williston native designs new clothing store for Williston Square

WILLISTON, N.D. - A Williston clothing store has relocated to a new building at Williston Square. Genesis is one of the first businesses to open at the development, and the structure has a special significance to one of their designers. Michael Anthony reports.

Since middle school, Austin Anderson has always had a passion for architecture.

“I designed a hotel in a video game and for some reason I stuck with it,” Anderson.

The Williston native now works as a design professional for Collaborative Design Architects in Billings, Montana. When he heard that Genesis was interested in a new building, Anderson jumped at the chance.

“I had just started working there about a year and after that I was like, ‘yeah, I want to work on the Williston project,” said Anderson.

After months of designing and construction, the new building opened their doors to the public. The 5,500 square foot building has more space for inventory and provides a better location. Owner Lenny Johnson couldn’t be happier with how it turned out.

“All the people that worked on this, knocked it out of the park,” said Johnson.

City officials have high hopes for Williston Square and the new businesses that could spur there. For Anderson, it’s a dream come true to see his design come to life at the place he called home.

“It’s pretty rewarding having an impact on a new part of the community I grew up in. I have a big place in my heart for,” said Anderson.

Anderson said he hopes this building won’t be the only one he designs in his growing hometown.

Anderson said the firm is currently working on some projects closer to Billings, including an addition to a nearby school.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.