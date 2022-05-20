Advertisement

Early voting in primary election begins soon in Minot

(kfyr)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Voting for the primary election begins in three weeks for Minot residents.

Early voting begins June 6-10 and June 13 at the Ward County Administration Building.

Election Day voting is June 14 from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Voting centers in Minot will be at Maysa Arena and the North Dakota State Fair Center.

“Usually, an off year like this, it’s a little bit quieter but I would encourage everyone to get out and vote. It takes a lot of work, and we want to make sure people get their voice heard so we try to make the options available for you to vote no matter what kind of job you have or where you are at,” said Marisa Haman, Ward County’s Auditor.

Absentee voting is going on now.

If you would like an absentee ballot, you can fill out the application either online or at the auditor’s office. There is a ballot drop off box inside their office.

