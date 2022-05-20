Dickinson High’s Lukas Mavity named U.S. Presidential Scholar

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Roughly 160 students nationwide are recognized as Presidential Scholars every year.

A Dickinson High School senior can now add the honor to his resume.

Some days, you can find Dickinson High School senior Lukas Mavity playing football.

“A lot of hours on this field,” said Lukas Mavity, Dickinson.

The student-athlete was moved to varsity in his freshman year.

Today he’s almost a high school graduate, but there’s a lot more to Lukas than just ball.

He is a Best Friends Mentor and helps at the church he attends among other things.

“First year I wrestled, I rodeo, I’m part of the National Honor Society,” said Mavity.

And he was just named a U.S. Presidential Scholar, a prestigious program only a select few across the country are part of each year.

It recognizes students for their academics and community service. Lukas says he’s thankful for the honor.

“Oh, I was just so happy to be picked as a Presidential Scholar, it means so much and all my hard work has been put towards something,” said Mavity.

Lukas says he will continue his education at Black Hills State and wants to major in chemical engineering.

Even though high school is coming to an end, it’s just the beginning of Lukas’ story.

Lukas wants to thank his parents for their support through the years.

Dickinson High School graduation is May 29.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.