CDC study: mental health for teens in decline

MINOT, N.D. – Poor mental health is a growing problem for teens across the country, and right here in North Dakota.

According to a CDC study that took place during the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly half of the high school students surveyed experienced persistent feelings of sadness and hopelessness. Roughly 20% of those students had seriously considered attempting suicide and 10% had attempted it.

North Central Human Services said they have seen more families reach out for help in the past two years and as the pandemic has come to an end, teens may struggle with getting back to more social environments.

“With the isolation comes depression, if they don’t have those outlets, or anxiety when they do integrate back to the community so it may be some socialization and communications skills haven’t been used like they used to, so learning those things again can cause some anxiety,” said Lecia Lintvelt, Clinical Director at North Central Human Services.

Lintvelt said another reason we are seeing higher numbers of teens in poor mental health states is because they are more open to talking about it and finding help.

If you or someone you know is having a mental health crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

