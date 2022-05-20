BSC Mystics Baseball postponed Friday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The biggest college baseball games of the spring in Bismarck will have to wait another day. The Mystics are playing in the North Plains District against Kirkwood Community College.

Game one on Saturday is scheduled for noon and they will play a second game on Saturday as well. The winner of the best 2 of 3 series advances to the Junior College World Series.

Michael Keeran is Bismarck State’s head coach. The Mystics take a 37-6 record into the weekend. Keeran is from Iowa so he’s very familiar with the program from Cedar Rapids.

BSC Head Coach Michael Keeran: “They’re really physical, they’re a good ball club they’ve been to the World Series two of the last four seasons. They can swing it just like us. They lead the country in home runs. We’re leading the country in batting average, slugging and on base so there’s a lot of good hitters that are going to be on the field tomorrow. There’s a lot of good players. They got a dozen Division One signees and we got one ourselves.”

Bismarck State and Kirkwood will be playing at Municipal Park Saturday and Sunday if needed.

