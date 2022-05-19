Williston Mayoral Candidates meet at public forum

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The City of Williston has had only two mayors for 28 years. Sitting Mayor Howard Klug won his second term in 2018 running unopposed; this year he’ll be facing a young individual looking to take Williston in a different direction.

City voters next month will have to decide on supporting Mayor Klug’s third term, or putting their faith into 18-year-old Vincent Finsaas, a recent graduate from Williston High School with a deep interest in politics and social issues.

Both Klug and Finsaas had a chance to speak with members of the public at a forum Wednesday. With new industries coming to Williams County, Klug said the relationships he’s built with other government entities will help propel the city to prosperity during a critical point in Williston’s history.

“We’ve built that in the city of Williston, and we need to continue down that path to make sure that Williston gets what’s ours,” said Klug.

Meanwhile, Finsaas’s message was to give constituents a new perspective on how the city should be run.

“I want to listen to the people of Williston on a lot of spending and things like that as we are elected to listen to them as this is also their city,” said Finsaas.

The questions presented to the candidates included what the next six months would look like under their administration and on their leadership. Both were also pressed on how they would bring new, big-name brands to town.

“We’re getting in front of the Costco’s of this world. We’re looking at other things that are working in other places,” said Klug

“Just having an open line of communication with these businesses. Communicating why the people want them, what benefit they bring to us, and what benefit we bring to them is pretty key,” said Finsaas.

Most importantly though, both candidates emphasized the importance to get out and vote. The last mayoral election only saw about 2,000 votes, when Klug ran unopposed. In 2014, there were about 3,900 votes.

This race, as with most citywide races, will be decided during the Primary election, which is June 14.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.