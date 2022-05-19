Suspect charged in 2020 fatal shooting in Minot likely to face trial later this year

MINOT, N.D. – A suspect charged in a fatal shooting in Minot more than two years ago is expected to stand trial later this year.

Donald Cooper, Jr., faces a AA-felony charge of accomplice to murder in the January 2020 killing of Dominick Stephens.

The 29-year-old Cooper appeared in court briefly Wednesday for a pretrial conference.

Cooper was arrested in April 2020 by U.S. Marshals in Wisconsin, but is already serving a 25-year sentence for killing two other people in Milwaukee while fleeing from the marshals and causing a crash.

Two others charged in Stephens’ killing have already struck plea deals and are serving sentences.

The courts are holding off on scheduling trial dates yet, as the two sides are still preparing evidence.

Cooper faces four total felony charges in the case, and remains held without bond in the Ward County Jail.

