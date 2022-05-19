Advertisement

‘Seinfeld,’ Bean Box debut coffee collection based on sitcom’s characters

"Seinfeld" fans can now drink coffees based on characters from the popular '90s sitcom. (Source: Bean Box)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Attention “Seinfeld” fans: You can now match your favorite coffee flavor with your favorite character from the TV show.

Coffee roaster Bean Box has partnered with the popular ‘90s show to create four curated, artisan blends that embody the show’s characters.

There’s a medium roast called Elaine’s Little Kicks, a dark roast called George’s Serenity Now, and an Ethiopian blend called Kramer’s Giddy Up.

And, of course, there’s the show’s namesake coffee, a Brazilian blend called Jerry’s Diner Blend.

The “Seinfeld” coffee collection is available for a limited time on Bean Box’s website in varying sizes.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Kaiden Schmidt and 19-year-old Ethan Schmidt
Mandan teens face terrorizing charges after police say they threatened people with machete, hammer
Glasser Images
ND couple tangled in Glasser Images battle appears on Dr. Phil show
Police are at the scene of a reported shooting in South Fargo
UPDATE: Suspected gunman dead, woman and baby shot inside Plaza Azteca
Patricia Freeman
Bismarck police ask public to help find missing teen
Electronic pull tab machines could see increased regulation
North Dakota regulators seek to curb pull tab machines

Latest News

The Universal Playground at Eagles Park in Mandan
Bismarck and Mandan parks make changes to become accessible to more people
New cancer bell at the Trinity CancerCare Center
Ringing in victory, family donates cancer bell to Trinity CancerCare Center
The white gunman accused of killing 10 Black people at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket allowed...
Buffalo shooter let some people see plans just before attack
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
US case of monkeypox reported in Massachusetts man