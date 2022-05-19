Advertisement

Roosevelt Park Pool begins filling up ahead of pool season

Roosevelt Park Pool
Roosevelt Park Pool(kfyr)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Summer is almost here and that means the Minot Park District is getting Roosevelt Park Pool ready for opening day!

Crews began filling up the pool earlier this week.

It takes more than just one day to fill the more than 450,000 gallons of water.

Once the pool is fully filled, the park district will add chlorine and filter the water.

On Saturday, pool passes for the season will be up for sale at the pool office.

“If you are going to go to the pool more than a few times in the summer, an individual pass is $60 for the whole summer and a family pass is $170, so you really can’t beat it. If you are going to come out here more than just a few times, it’s definitely worth your while,” said Ann Nesheim with the Minot Park District.

Passes go on sale at noon on May 21 until 4 p.m. The pool opens June 3.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Malik Gill (previous mugshot above) shot a woman and a baby inside a Fargo...
UPDATE: Suspected gunman dead, woman and baby shot inside Plaza Azteca
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive
The Louisville Metro Police Department reports officers found nearly 30,000 suspected fentanyl...
Officers find enough fentanyl to kill 4 million people in drug bust, officials say
Tire on truck carrying propane catches fire on I-94
A Louisiana couple welcomed their third set of twins, Eva and Camryn, on May 10.
It’s twins, again! Couple welcomes 3rd set of twins in 2 years

Latest News

Bismarck City Commission to consider hate crime ordinances
Bismarck City Commission to consider hate crime ordinances
Josh Duhamel Stage
MSU Summer theater to include Josh Duhamel Stage
Minot North High School Sentinels
Minot North High School Sentinels approved as new school name
Jackie Stebbins
From law firm partner, to psychiatric patient, local author shares her story
Congress addresses baby formula shortage