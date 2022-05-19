Roosevelt Park Pool begins filling up ahead of pool season

MINOT, N.D. – Summer is almost here and that means the Minot Park District is getting Roosevelt Park Pool ready for opening day!

Crews began filling up the pool earlier this week.

It takes more than just one day to fill the more than 450,000 gallons of water.

Once the pool is fully filled, the park district will add chlorine and filter the water.

On Saturday, pool passes for the season will be up for sale at the pool office.

“If you are going to go to the pool more than a few times in the summer, an individual pass is $60 for the whole summer and a family pass is $170, so you really can’t beat it. If you are going to come out here more than just a few times, it’s definitely worth your while,” said Ann Nesheim with the Minot Park District.

Passes go on sale at noon on May 21 until 4 p.m. The pool opens June 3.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.