Ringing in victory, family donates cancer bell to Trinity CancerCare Center

MINOT, N.D. – Ringing the bell after winning a battle against cancer or celebrating the end of treatment is a huge moment for those impacted by the disease.

To help make that moment come true, a Minot family donated a bell to the Trinity Health CancerCare Center.

Scott Vigested of Minot died in January of 2020 after a three-year battle with cancer. Just days later, a family friend announced that they were in remission.

The Vigested family, touched by both the loss of a family member and the victory of another, wanted to do something to celebrate those who are impacted by cancer.

Through fundraising, they gathered enough money to purchase a cancer bell for the center, where Scott received treatment.

Family, friends, and members of the community gathered Wednesday to unveil the new addition.

“This is a huge deal. Just to see all the people come out. It means a lot to finish cancer. This is you winning a life and when you ring this bell you beat it,” said Dylan Vigested, Scott’s son.

The first person to ring the bell was Jennifer Hutchins who just finished her last cancer treatment Tuesday.

“It’s like a weight being lifted off. I don’t know how to describe it. It was great. It was such a huge honor, it really was an honor,” said Hutchins.

This bell is the first-ever at the facility and staff said they hope it encourages patients to keep pushing.

