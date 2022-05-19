Protecting sensitive plants with frosts and freezes forecasted this weekend

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Temperatures over the weekend will dip into the low 30′s which can mean frost and, in some areas, freezes. For anyone who has planted their garden, all is not lost.

”If you have planted a garden, and you have things that are already emerging or even some of the transplants so either you bought them or you started them as seed and just put them in your garden, you do need to be careful with them,” said Kelsey Deckert, a horticulture agent with the NDSU Extension Center for Morton and Burleigh Counties.

Perennials like rhubarb and strawberries should be able to handle a light frost, but be sure to cover your cold-sensitive plants such as tomatoes, peppers eggplants, melons, and squash. Cover them with cardboard boxes or cloth, but avoid things like plastic sheets and tarps.

Saturday morning forecast (as of 5/18) (KFYR)

Sunday morning forecast (as of 5/18) (KFYR)

