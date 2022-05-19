Advertisement

Protecting sensitive plants with frosts and freezes forecasted this weekend

Covered plants
Covered plants(KFYR)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Temperatures over the weekend will dip into the low 30′s which can mean frost and, in some areas, freezes. For anyone who has planted their garden, all is not lost.

”If you have planted a garden, and you have things that are already emerging or even some of the transplants so either you bought them or you started them as seed and just put them in your garden, you do need to be careful with them,” said Kelsey Deckert, a horticulture agent with the NDSU Extension Center for Morton and Burleigh Counties.

Perennials like rhubarb and strawberries should be able to handle a light frost, but be sure to cover your cold-sensitive plants such as tomatoes, peppers eggplants, melons, and squash. Cover them with cardboard boxes or cloth, but avoid things like plastic sheets and tarps.

Saturday morning forecast (as of 5/18)
Saturday morning forecast (as of 5/18)(KFYR)
Sunday morning forecast (as of 5/18)
Sunday morning forecast (as of 5/18)(KFYR)

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Kaiden Schmidt and 19-year-old Ethan Schmidt
Mandan teens face terrorizing charges after police say they threatened people with machete, hammer
Glasser Images
ND couple tangled in Glasser Images battle appears on Dr. Phil show
Police are at the scene of a reported shooting in South Fargo
UPDATE: Suspected gunman dead, woman and baby shot inside Plaza Azteca
Patricia Freeman
Bismarck police ask public to help find missing teen
Electronic pull tab machines could see increased regulation
North Dakota regulators seek to curb pull tab machines

Latest News

Off-highway vehicles in Minot
Minot to allow off-highway vehicles on city streets
Police are at the scene of a reported shooting in South Fargo
UPDATE: Suspected gunman dead, woman and baby shot inside Plaza Azteca
sports 5/18
6PM Sportscast 5/18/22
sports spotlight
Sports Spotlight: Century’s Brooklyn Morris
weather 5/18
Evening Weather 5/18/22