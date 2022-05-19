Advertisement

Play Communication Boards to expand community connection in Mandan parks

Play Communication Boards
Play Communication Boards(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An innovative billboard is bringing the community together.

Two parks in Mandan were upgraded last week to give people with diverse communication skills the ability to express themselves more clearly.

Kids in Motion and Mandan Park District partnered to install Play Communication Boards. The boards showcase activities, verbs and pronouns that would be used at a park like “play” or “swing” to meet kids where they are at when they interact with others.

“It’s indescribable to me how it feels to see a kiddo to use a different means of communication that works best for them. I mean, being able to see that these boards are in action and kids are able to go look at pictures and tell somebody else that they want to play basketball today, or they want to go swing, that makes that kid’s day and therefore it makes my day,” said Kayzanne Hewitt, speech language pathologist at Kids in Motion.

The boards were installed at Eagles Park and Legion Park.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Malik Gill (previous mugshot above) shot a woman and a baby inside a Fargo...
UPDATE: Suspected gunman dead, woman and baby shot inside Plaza Azteca
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive
The Louisville Metro Police Department reports officers found nearly 30,000 suspected fentanyl...
Officers find enough fentanyl to kill 4 million people in drug bust, officials say
A Montgomery County High School senior signed a letter of intent Wednesday, but not for a...
High school senior signs letter of intent, but not for sports or academics
Tire on truck carrying propane catches fire on I-94

Latest News

North Dakota Job Service
Job service hosts first state wide virtual job fair
Whodunit hijinks
Whodunit hijinks in Minot with “Clue: The Musical”
Mercer County Ambulance gets new equipment using grant
Bismarck City Commission to consider hate crime ordinances
Bismarck City Commission to consider hate crime ordinances