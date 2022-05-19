Play Communication Boards to expand community connection in Mandan parks

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An innovative billboard is bringing the community together.

Two parks in Mandan were upgraded last week to give people with diverse communication skills the ability to express themselves more clearly.

Kids in Motion and Mandan Park District partnered to install Play Communication Boards. The boards showcase activities, verbs and pronouns that would be used at a park like “play” or “swing” to meet kids where they are at when they interact with others.

“It’s indescribable to me how it feels to see a kiddo to use a different means of communication that works best for them. I mean, being able to see that these boards are in action and kids are able to go look at pictures and tell somebody else that they want to play basketball today, or they want to go swing, that makes that kid’s day and therefore it makes my day,” said Kayzanne Hewitt, speech language pathologist at Kids in Motion.

The boards were installed at Eagles Park and Legion Park.

