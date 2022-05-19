Advertisement

MSU Summer theater to include Josh Duhamel Stage

Josh Duhamel Stage
Josh Duhamel Stage(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Minot State University has announced that Summer theater will return on the Josh Duhamel Stage.

The theater started renovations in October of 2020. Phase one included some accessibility improvements that were finish for the 2021 season. Phase two began after that season and will renovate bathrooms, dressing rooms, and more around the theater.

The stage will be named for Minot native Josh Duhamel, professional actor and MSU alum.

“I played football at Minot State and every day at practice we’d look up to the summer theater and I was always interested in it. I never thought that I’d be doing what I’m doing now. I wish I had spent a little more time there, I’d probably be a little further along in my career,” said Duhamel.

Other parts of the project will be named after local donors that supported the $2.8 million project.

The season kicks off June 17 with “Something Rotten.”

