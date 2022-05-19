Advertisement

Minot State baseball’s RJ Martinez inks pro contract

RJ Martinez signs with Winnipeg Goldeneyes
RJ Martinez signs with Winnipeg Goldeneyes(KMOT)
By Zachary Keenan
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot State pitcher RJ Martinez is heading north of the border to begin his professional baseball career.

Martinez signed a deal with the Winnipeg Goldeneyes of the American Association of Professional Baseball, a spokesperson for the Minot State Athletic Department said Wednesday.

“RJ has worked extremely hard in his four years here to become the pitcher he is today... I am excited for this opportunity he has in front of him and I know he will make the most out of it,” said MSU coach Scott Eul.

Twelve teams compete in the AAPB. Winnipeg boasts the most titles and is currently the league’s only team based in Canada.

Martinez, a California native, set the Beavers’ career strikeout and innings pitched records. The lefty also boasts the single-season and single-game strikeout records.

In a statement, the department added that the Goldeneyes have already played three games this season and that Martinez could make his debut as early as Thursday.

