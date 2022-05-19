Minot second-grader gets to ride in ambulance, as part of EMS week

MINOT, N.D. – Trinity Emergency Medical Services transported a second-grader Wednesday by ambulance.

But this was no emergency.

Longfellow second-grader Shay Remington was chosen as the winner of the first EMS Education Coloring Contest, as part of EMS Appreciation Week.

Shay’s art was selected number one by Trinity’s medical professionals that voted on all the art submitted.

She was picked up in front of the school Wednesday by Trinity’s EMS Team for a fun ride along with some sirens and lights.

“I’m really looking forward to it because I get to ride home in an ambulance and it’s just for fun and it’s not like being hurt or being sick or anything,” said Shay.

The ambulance service said they wanted to use this as an opportunity to educate youngsters that they’re the good guys.

“We wanted to start talking to kids in our community about EMS for a couple of different reasons. One, we don’t ever want them to be scared of us, we want them to know that we are friendly and to not be scared of that ambulance,” said Amy Thomas, transport services director.

Thursday, paramedics will be teaching members of the community life-saving skills at their “stop the bleed” event at the Minot YMCA from 7:30 to 10 a.m.

