Minot North High School Sentinels approved as new school name

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Public School Board approved “Minot North High School Sentinels” as the name and mascot of the new high school on the city’s north hill, at a meeting Thursday afternoon.

The board had asked the public on multiple occasions to weigh in on potential school names and mascots.

Other school names considered were North Star and Great Northern, while other mascots considered were Jets, Stars, and Falcons.

The board said that “sentinel” is “a guard whose job is to stand and keep watch.”

