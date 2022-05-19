Advertisement

Minot budget process changing

By John Salling
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – In recent years Minot has changed things up a little with the budget schedule.

The process has already begun. Department budgets are set to be complete by July 1, and the proposed budget is scheduled to be presented on August 1.

A question and answer session is planned for Aug. 15 and it will be looked over a couple more times before final approval on Sept. 19.

The legal deadline is in October. During the process, city staff get chances to walk through different departments.

“We’re going out to workplaces. We’re going out to shops. We’re looking at equipment. We’re crawling under things. We’re talking with department heads, with staff, with supervisors, even with line staff, and I think we’re getting a very good picture of what’s going on as far as city delivery of services,” said Stephan Podrygula, Minot Alderman.

Podrygula said he feels that the six-month process and recent resident surveys give them a better picture of what the people want in the budget.

