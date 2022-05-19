Minot to allow off-highway vehicles on city streets

MINOT, N.D. – Minot passed the first reading of an ordinance that would allow so-called “off-highway vehicles” on city streets.

The proposed ordinance defines them as motorized, wheeled vehicles capable of cross-country travel and not designed for a highway. It includes vehicles commonly known as side-by-sides.

The document outlines some safety features that are required for vehicles to be street safe like headlights, a windshield, and a roll cage.

“I’m satisfied that this won’t create too many issues for us. There are already, I’m sure as everybody has seen, they’re already being operated in the city, so this will at least make it legal for them to do so,” said Minot Police Chief John Klug.

The link to the proposed ordinance and list of requirements is available here.

