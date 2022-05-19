Advertisement

Minot to allow off-highway vehicles on city streets

Off-highway vehicles in Minot
Off-highway vehicles in Minot(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Minot passed the first reading of an ordinance that would allow so-called “off-highway vehicles” on city streets.

The proposed ordinance defines them as motorized, wheeled vehicles capable of cross-country travel and not designed for a highway. It includes vehicles commonly known as side-by-sides.

The document outlines some safety features that are required for vehicles to be street safe like headlights, a windshield, and a roll cage.

“I’m satisfied that this won’t create too many issues for us. There are already, I’m sure as everybody has seen, they’re already being operated in the city, so this will at least make it legal for them to do so,” said Minot Police Chief John Klug.

The link to the proposed ordinance and list of requirements is available here.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Kaiden Schmidt and 19-year-old Ethan Schmidt
Mandan teens face terrorizing charges after police say they threatened people with machete, hammer
Glasser Images
ND couple tangled in Glasser Images battle appears on Dr. Phil show
Police are at the scene of a reported shooting in South Fargo
UPDATE: Suspected gunman dead, woman and baby shot inside Plaza Azteca
Patricia Freeman
Bismarck police ask public to help find missing teen
Electronic pull tab machines could see increased regulation
North Dakota regulators seek to curb pull tab machines

Latest News

Police are at the scene of a reported shooting in South Fargo
UPDATE: Suspected gunman dead, woman and baby shot inside Plaza Azteca
sports 5/18
6PM Sportscast 5/18/22
sports spotlight
Sports Spotlight: Century’s Brooklyn Morris
weather 5/18
Evening Weather 5/18/22