Advertisement

Mercer County Ambulance gets new equipment using grant

(kfyr)
By Joel Crane
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Emergency services in one North Dakota community just got an upgrade.

Mercer County Ambulance Service received a thousand dollar grant from the North Dakota Trauma foundation, which was used to purchase scoop stretchers, long body vacuum splints, mega movers, and head immobilizers.

“It’s a big upgrade from the ones we had. The scoop stretchers were that old style. These will be pretty nice to work with and will be better for the patient,” said Marcy Sailer, manager of Mercer County Ambulance.

Mercer County Ambulance Services ordered the new items months ago, but due to supply chain issues, they just arrived last week.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Malik Gill (previous mugshot above) shot a woman and a baby inside a Fargo...
UPDATE: Suspected gunman dead, woman and baby shot inside Plaza Azteca
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive
The Louisville Metro Police Department reports officers found nearly 30,000 suspected fentanyl...
Officers find enough fentanyl to kill 4 million people in drug bust, officials say
A Montgomery County High School senior signed a letter of intent Wednesday, but not for a...
High school senior signs letter of intent, but not for sports or academics
Tire on truck carrying propane catches fire on I-94

Latest News

North Dakota Job Service
Job service hosts first state wide virtual job fair
Whodunit hijinks
Whodunit hijinks in Minot with “Clue: The Musical”
Play Communication Boards
Play Communication Boards to expand community connection in Mandan parks
Bismarck City Commission to consider hate crime ordinances
Bismarck City Commission to consider hate crime ordinances