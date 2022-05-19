Mercer County Ambulance gets new equipment using grant

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Emergency services in one North Dakota community just got an upgrade.

Mercer County Ambulance Service received a thousand dollar grant from the North Dakota Trauma foundation, which was used to purchase scoop stretchers, long body vacuum splints, mega movers, and head immobilizers.

“It’s a big upgrade from the ones we had. The scoop stretchers were that old style. These will be pretty nice to work with and will be better for the patient,” said Marcy Sailer, manager of Mercer County Ambulance.

Mercer County Ambulance Services ordered the new items months ago, but due to supply chain issues, they just arrived last week.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.