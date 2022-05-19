Advertisement

KMOT honors the Best of the Class for 2022

KMOT's "Best of the Class" luncheon at Minot State University Wednesday
KMOT's "Best of the Class" luncheon at Minot State University Wednesday
By Kalie Paulus
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – Wednesday, KMOT honored the Best of the Class for 2022!

Roughly 200 high school seniors who are top academic achievers from schools across the KMOT viewing area gathered at Minot State University for our annual luncheon, where KMOT honored them for their hard work and dedication to their studies.

Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma addressed the students, emphasizing that being named “Best of the Class” is just one step on the road to their vision of success.

A few of the grads shared what they are looking forward to after graduation.

“Just, kind of, starting something new. High school was fun and middle school and all that, but I’m looking forward to the different opportunities to come,” said Oscar Hultz, Minot High senior.

“I’m going to MSU and I’m going to major in management and marketing. I did DECA throughout high school and I just really liked it and that’s what I want to continue to do,” said Peyton Andes, Minot High senior.

One high school senior was awarded a $500 scholarship as well.

KMOT has honored the Best of the Class since 1991.

Congratulations to this year’s honorees!

