Dickinson High Softball

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The defending Class-A state softball champions are poised to make another run. The Midgets have a two-game lead over Minot in the WDA heading into Friday’s doubleheader.

Dickinson is 27-1 this season, which includes a 22-game winning streak.

When the Dickinson softball team hoisted the championship trophy last season, it only had two seniors. This year a much different story. As they’ve tripled that mark.

“I’m so lucky to have seniors that are just experienced. They have the confidence to get things done and they’re going to get it done. As a whole, we’re doing such a great job. One through nine in the batting order. Everyone on the field does such a great job in getting the job taken care of,” said Dickinson Head Coach Amanda Mickey.

And with a strong offensive presence, that only makes it easier for the teams pitching staff.

Dickinson senior pitcher Mataya Mortensen said: “Supportive, like when I get on the mound, I know I can just relax and play my game. Because, I know I have good defense around me that will have my back. And when we get into the batter’s box, we’ll get enough runs to have a nice cushion as pitchers to just go out there and feel more comfortable.”

Having success on both sides can sometimes lead to team’s looking ahead. But that’s not the case for Dickinson.

“I feel like at this point in time, we’re not thinking big picture just yet. We’re just game by game, inning by inning. Making sure that every time we make an appearance on the field, we’re showing our best team and playing our game always,” said Taya Hopfauf, Dickinson senior catcher.

But they are looking ahead to some things.

”I guess our goal and it might seem funny. Our goal is to focus on our JV, to get them ready when our six seniors leave us next year. That’s kind of what we’ve been focusing on if I’m being honest with you. So, it’s good to see these kids be good leaders and we’re trying to get those younger ones to fill big shoes and we’re excited for them,” said Mickey.

