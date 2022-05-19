Congress addresses baby formula shortage

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Congress has passed legislation to address the baby formula shortage.

The United States Senate passed the Access to Baby Formula Act Thursday, which allows the U.S. Department of Agriculture more flexibility in times of crisis to ensure baby formula is available to families that need it. Sen. John Hoeven, who introduced the bill, says the legislation will help alleviate this shortage and prevent it from happening again.

“We’re pressing very hard to get more baby formula out to families and we’ll continue to do so, it’s a very important issue. So, this legislation, which I helped cosponsor, will provide more flexibility to get more product out there,” said Senator Hoeven.

In addition to the legislation, Hoeven has asked the Food and Drug Agency to identify the causes of the current shortage. The Access to Baby Formula Act has passed both houses of Congress and now goes to the president to be signed into law.

