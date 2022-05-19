Bismarck and Mandan parks make changes to become accessible to more people

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Everyone deserves to enjoy recreation opportunities, like going to the park. Your News Leader explains what parks in Bismarck and Mandan are doing to make spaces more accessible.

Mandan mom Toby Lunstad says she doesn’t take her daughter to the park as often as she’d like to.

“We don’t go a lot of the time because a lot of the playground equipment is not accessible since Addilynn uses a wheelchair,” said Toby Lunstad.

For kids and adults that use wheelchairs, there’s a checklist of things to consider when heading outside.

“We think about a lot of things. We think about what kind of surfaces are we going to have to push her wheelchair across. Once we arrive, we think about what kinds of activities are there that she can actively participate in versus just sitting by and watching. We think about restroom facilities because, inevitably, if you have kids that ends up being an issue, and we just obviously think about the weather because it is North Dakota,” said Lunstad.

The Universal Playground at Eagles Park in Mandan incorporates features like a newly installed communication board and several wheelchair-friendly activities.

In Bismarck, some parks are also being upgraded. Among enhancements to existing features, Bismarck Parks and Recreation officials hope to make these spaces accessible to more people.

“We brought in some accessibility folks to take a look at all our parks, playgrounds, and facilities to tell us where we are deficient,” said Bismarck Parks and Recreation executive director Kevin Klipfel.

Over the next two years, the department will address various ADA non-compliant issues.

At Sertoma park, they’re creating accessible pathways. At McDowell Dam, they’re installing an accessible kayak launch. And, they’ll be adding wheelchair accessible picnic tables to 14 shelters in Bismarck parks.

“We’re just trying to budget for those things now and make things better,” said Klipfel.

Back in Mandan, Toby and Addilynn enjoy the sunshine.

“For her, going fast and spinning are things that she really loves to do, so it would be nice to do that in a playground setting,” said Lunstad.

They look forward to each change and piece of equipment that can bring everyone out to play.

Upgrades in Sertoma Park in Bismarck also include a new outdoor gym with fitness equipment, resurfaced tennis courts, and an obstacle course. Construction is expected to be complete by fall 2022.

