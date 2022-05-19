Bismarck City Commission to consider hate crime ordinances

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck City Commission will hold a public hearing on proposed changes to Bismarck Ordinances to include hate crimes.

Last month, Commissioner Nancy Guy asked to consider the new ordinances, which will add hate crimes to the existing Simple Assault, Harassment, Criminal Mischief, and Disorderly conduct ordinances.

Those ordinances will be amended to include language that takes into account the victim’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, or other factors. Fargo and Grand Forks have similar language for similar crimes. The public hearing will be held on May 24th.

