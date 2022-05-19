Advertisement

Bismarck City Commission to consider hate crime ordinances

Bismarck City Commission to consider hate crime ordinances
Bismarck City Commission to consider hate crime ordinances(KFYR-TV)
By Joel Crane
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck City Commission will hold a public hearing on proposed changes to Bismarck Ordinances to include hate crimes.

Last month, Commissioner Nancy Guy asked to consider the new ordinances, which will add hate crimes to the existing Simple Assault, Harassment, Criminal Mischief, and Disorderly conduct ordinances.

Those ordinances will be amended to include language that takes into account the victim’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, or other factors. Fargo and Grand Forks have similar language for similar crimes. The public hearing will be held on May 24th.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Malik Gill (previous mugshot above) shot a woman and a baby inside a Fargo...
UPDATE: Suspected gunman dead, woman and baby shot inside Plaza Azteca
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive
The Louisville Metro Police Department reports officers found nearly 30,000 suspected fentanyl...
Officers find enough fentanyl to kill 4 million people in drug bust, officials say
Tire on truck carrying propane catches fire on I-94
A Louisiana couple welcomed their third set of twins, Eva and Camryn, on May 10.
It’s twins, again! Couple welcomes 3rd set of twins in 2 years

Latest News

Josh Duhamel Stage
MSU Summer theater to include Josh Duhamel Stage
Minot North High School Sentinels
Minot North High School Sentinels approved as new school name
Jackie Stebbins
From law firm partner, to psychiatric patient, local author shares her story
Congress addresses baby formula shortage