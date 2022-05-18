Williston Public Works recognized during Public Works Week

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - This week is National Public Works Week, highlighting the efforts of public works employees. This year, those efforts have been more significant following the aftermath of severe weather.

Whether it’s taking out the trash or sweeping the streets, public works employees like Ian Weigel have been working to take care of Williston.

“I really enjoy it. I like the guys I work with; I like the work that I do. It’s good,” said Weigel.

Weigel has been with Public Works for six years, helping the department in any way he can. Most recently, he and others put in long hours during the April blizzards to keep roads clear for first responders.

“We just kept cleaning the town over and over and over, and then after the cleanup of all the sand and all of the damage that was done,” said Weigel.

While the snow may be gone, repair efforts still continue.

“There’s a lot of curbs and gutters that got damaged from some of the storm systems, so it’s just clean up on that end right now,” said Kenny Bergstrom, Public Works director.

This year, Williston Public Works’s theme is “Ready and Resilient,” which Bergstrom said showcases how vital the department is to the community.

“I think a lot of people forget what goes on and all the hard work that we do, so it’s nice to be appreciated and noticed,” said Weigel.

The City of Williston has celebrated Public Works Week for seven years. It’s a relatively new tradition, and one that city officials said will last for many years to come.

Williston Public Works oversees 13 departments, including the landfill and water treatment plant.

