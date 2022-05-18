West Region Softball Moving

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We will be moving the West Region softball Tournament from the Cottonwood complex to the Sanford Sports Complex on the Starion Field.

The water supply pump for the field is out and we are unable to water at this time.

We will be moving in three additional 5 row bleachers. Please inform your fans that sitting outside the outfield fence is not allowed and will be fenced off.

Please tell fans to bring folding chairs to guarantee they have a place to sit.

All home run balls are to be returned to the playing field.

This information is from Dave Zittleman, the Bismarck Public Schools Activities Director concerning the upcoming West Region Softball Tournament in Bismarck

