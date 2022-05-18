Tire on truck carrying propane catches fire on I-94

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A truck driver walked away unscathed after the tire on his semi -- towing a trailer loaded with 9,000 gallons of propane -- started on fire.

It happened just before noon Wednesday. Highway Patrol says Mark Wendt of Warner, SD was eastbound on I-94 a few miles west of Tower City when he heard a loud bang and noticed shredded tire in his rear-view mirror. He slowed and stopped on the shoulder.

Seconds later, the blown tire ignited. Wendt retrieved a fire extinguisher but was unable to keep the fire out. A McKenzie county deputy passing through attempted a second extinguisher. The fire reignited. A Barnes County deputy arrived and attempted to extinguish the fire, but it continued to reignite. A short time later, the Barnes county fire department arrived and put out the fire.

The truck suffered extensive damage to the rear tire area, but the driver was not hurt. No propane leaked or caught fire. The incident remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

