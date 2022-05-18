Advertisement

Tire on truck carrying propane catches fire on I-94

(KFYR)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A truck driver walked away unscathed after the tire on his semi -- towing a trailer loaded with 9,000 gallons of propane -- started on fire.

It happened just before noon Wednesday. Highway Patrol says Mark Wendt of Warner, SD was eastbound on I-94 a few miles west of Tower City when he heard a loud bang and noticed shredded tire in his rear-view mirror. He slowed and stopped on the shoulder.

Seconds later, the blown tire ignited. Wendt retrieved a fire extinguisher but was unable to keep the fire out. A McKenzie county deputy passing through attempted a second extinguisher. The fire reignited. A Barnes County deputy arrived and attempted to extinguish the fire, but it continued to reignite. A short time later, the Barnes county fire department arrived and put out the fire.

The truck suffered extensive damage to the rear tire area, but the driver was not hurt. No propane leaked or caught fire. The incident remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Kaiden Schmidt and 19-year-old Ethan Schmidt
Mandan teens face terrorizing charges after police say they threatened people with machete, hammer
Glasser Images
ND couple tangled in Glasser Images battle appears on Dr. Phil show
Patricia Freeman
Bismarck police ask public to help find missing teen
Electronic pull tab machines could see increased regulation
North Dakota regulators seek to curb pull tab machines
Minot Fire
Crews battle structure fire in northeast Minot

Latest News

The plants will help teach more than just students.
Dickinson students help start pollinator garden at Extension Center
BNSF
BNSF tweaks attendance rules, but unions say the changes don’t go far enough
Police are at the scene of a reported shooting in South Fargo
UPDATE: Suspected gunman dead, woman and baby shot inside Plaza Azteca
Public Works Employee Ian Weigel driving the street sweeper
Williston Public Works recognized during Public Works Week