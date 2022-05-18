Pro’s Pointer #3: boat accessories

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Most people that own a boat end up putting on a number of different accessories. That’s what Johnnie Candle is doing in this week’s Pro’s Pointer.

Johnnie Candle, MWC World Walleye Champion & N.D. Fishing Hall of Fame, said: “Measure twice and cut once. We’ve all heard it, but until you’re drilling a hole in a brand new boat it might not have sunk in. Today, I’m mounting a track system to add some rod holders to the boat. I have to get a few things laid out first. Now that I have found the center. I need to mark the holes so I can get as many screws in the curved surface as possible. It’s very important to choose the right sized drill bit. We want the bit to be small enough so the threads grab but not cover the shank of the screw. Now that I have the holes drilled, I like to use my screw bit to round out the holes a little to prevent the jell coat from cracking, and then I like to test to make sure I have the right size hole for the screw. In this case, it’s a little tight and I don’t want to risk breaking the head off of that screw. It’s just that simple to install rod holders on your boat, but we need to take a second and remember that it all started with measure twice and cut once.”

Next week, Johnnie is talking about a fishing technique that he says may be his favorite of all time.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.