Police: Child run over, killed after running alongside mother’s car

Police said a 9-year-old boy fell in the street and was run over by his mother's car after running alongside it. (Source: KVVU)
By Elaine Emerson, Byron Teach and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A child was hit and killed by his mother’s car in a tragic neighborhood incident Monday.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a 9-year-old was running alongside his mother while she was driving. The boy then fell and was run over by the vehicle’s rear wheel.

KVVU reports the boy was taken to Sunrise Hospital but was later pronounced deceased.

Police said the boy’s mother showed no signs of impairment and remained at the scene.

The LVMPD reports the incident remains under investigation.

