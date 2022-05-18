Advertisement

North Dakota regulators aim to hone in on e-pull tabs

By Joel Crane
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As charitable electronic pull tab machines are gaining popularity in North Dakota, gaming regulators are hoping to keep them confined to certain spaces.

Right now, you can play e-pull tabs at almost any bar in North Dakota. Since a bar is technically defined as a “retail alcoholic beverage establishment where alcoholic beverages are dispensed and consumed,” you might also be able to find them at places like gas station liquor stores. But gambling regulators are hoping to change that.

Ben Wolf likes to play pull tabs.

“I won thirty... forty bucks,” said Ben Wolf of Bismarck.

Even when he doesn’t win money, Ben still likes to play because the proceeds go to charity.

“Pull tabs are good for everyone, man, it’s going towards a good cause, like Bismarck hockey or whatever it is. It’s all donations, it’s all going towards proceeds. I don’t really see a problem with it, people are always willing to spend money,” said Wolf.

Even so, he was a little surprised when he saw machines in a liquor store gas station.

“I see they’re in a gas station, couldn’t believe it to be honest. I guess, for travelers who want to gamble quick? Or, I don’t really know. I couldn’t believe it though,” said Wolf.

Those gas station games may not last long. Regulators have proposed changing the definition of a bar to exclude gas station liquor stores, and some in the gaming industry think it’s a good idea.

“I do feel that that kind of pushes it a little bit. So, I’m basically in favor of defining a bar so it’s kind of more to what gaming has been traditionally in North Dakota and keeping it there,” said Brook Lyter, president of FPN gaming.

The North Dakota Gaming Commission will meet Thursday to discuss the proposed changes.

Your News Leader visited one of the gas stations in Bismarck that has pull tab machines in their liquor store. They asked us not to shoot video inside, but for the 15 minutes we were there around 1:00 p.m., four people came in just to play pull tabs.

