MINOT, N.D. – Minot Police had a patrol car totaled in an accident on April 23.

The total cost for the new vehicle is $36,318. Insurance will cover $18,996, and the city will use reserve funds to make up the difference.

This will help keep a full fleet on the streets for patrol. That’s on top of the new vehicles they already budgeted for this year.

