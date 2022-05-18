Man threatened with hundreds in HOA fines for anti-Biden bumper sticker

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A Nevada man believes his homeowner’s association is violating his freedom of speech over an anti-Biden bumper sticker on his truck.

The bumper sticker that reads “Let’s Go Brandon” is causing all the trouble for the man who is being told by his HOA that displaying the sticker on his truck is considered an offensive trader activity.

Chris, who did not give his last name, lives in the Central Park Estates neighborhood in Henderson, just south of Las Vegas. His red truck often used to be parked in his driveway with political flags attached to it, but not anymore.

“They said I had to take it down because it was a sign or a billboard,” Chris said.

The HOA allows residents to have one political sign in the front yard during voting time. But since Chris left the flag on his truck after voting time was over, he was asked to take them down or else the HOA’s lawyer was going to take him to court.

“It makes me feel upset,” Chris said. “I am a veteran. I did take an oath to this country. I believe freedom of speech should be everywhere.”

Chris resorted to implementing a bumper sticker that says “Let’s Go Brandon” on his truck, but he was told that also isn’t allowed. The phrase has become an anti-Biden phrase used by conservatives.

Chris also has several other stickers on his truck that could be considered offensive, including ones that read, “F*** liberals, f*** your feelings” and “Stomp my flag, I’ll stomp your a**.”

“They say it is an obnoxious trader activity, which in my mind is more of setting up a lemonade stand as a trader activity,” Chris said. “This is just a sticker on a vehicle.”

The HOA saying this is a violation of section 8.4 of the Central Park and Estates bylaws that “no noxious or offensive trade or activity shall be carried upon any lot nor shall anything be done thereon which may be or may become an annoyance or nuisance to the neighborhood.”

The HOA sent a notice to Chris saying he would be fined $100 if he didn’t remove the sticker by last Friday and will be charged another $100 this Friday if it still hasn’t been removed.

“It doesn’t matter what your opinion is,” Chris said. “Everyone should be able to express it without somebody getting upset.”

Now, Chris backs his truck up into his driveway and removes the hatch to the truck so he doesn’t get fined.

“I am hoping they understand it is freedom of speech and they let me put it back on,” Chris said.

KVVU reached out to the HOA of this community, who said they have no comment as of publication.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.