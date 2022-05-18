Advertisement

Dickinson students help start pollinator garden at Extension Center

The plants will help teach more than just students.
By Sara Berlinger
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson middle schoolers got their hands dirty Wednesday and helped plant a pollinator garden.

“We’re planting these plants to pollinate and help the bees,” said Hunter Becker, Dickinson.

Hunter Becker worked in the garden in the morning with many of his classmates. The sixth-graders helped the NDSU Research Extension Center with the project.

“It helps a lot of bug life and that it turn, helps the things that eat the bugs,” said Devlin Upchurch, Dickinson.

“It’s to help the environment and by planting these plants, it will bring out hopefully some bees,” said Olivia Weller, Dickinson.

The center’s director says the garden will teach all visitors to the grounds about the importance of pollinating insects. He says pollinators are responsible for thirty to forty percent of the food our farmers produce.

“Being in town like we are, there is a good opportunity here to help improve that public disconnect about agriculture as well as just teach them about natural systems that we have,” said Chris Augustin, director.

And give knowledge people can take to their backyards.

The garden is possible through a grant from the North Dakota Resources Trust.

