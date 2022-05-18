Advertisement

Contaminated baby formula factory reaches deal with FDA to produce formula again

Abbot & FDA reach consent decree
Abbot & FDA reach consent decree(KFYR)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The baby formula shortage has been front and center for families around the country. Monday night, the company at the heart of the formula recall and the FDA reached an agreement that would allow them to restart operations in as little as two weeks.

CNN reported that Abbott, the baby formula company behind the nationwide recall which led to multiple illnesses and two infant deaths, and the Food and Drug Administration have entered into a consent decree. This would require the Michigan plant to take steps to correct violations and, if approved by the courts, begin making formula again. Some moms say FDA oversight wouldn’t be enough reassurance to buy their formula again.

“I don’t know that I would trust them. I know they are coming up with new rules and regulations but at this point, I worry that those regulations aren’t enough,” said Whitney Coleman, a Bismarck mom.

But other families who rely on formula to feed their babies might not have another option but to put their trust back in Abbott and the FDA.

“I think for most moms you know when they know that the FDA has done a thorough investigation that any problems that were going on in the plant have been resolved. I think most families are going to feel okay with that,” said Cassie Geithman, an international board-certified lactation consultant and educator.

Formula reliant families are encouraged to call stores ahead of their visit to find out if their formula is in stock, and most places will allow you to set a few containers aside and come pick them up. Other options include contacting your healthcare providers, who often have samples and buying formula online through the manufacturers.

Tuesday, President Biden announced the FDA “will allow major formula manufacturers to safely import formula,” and closely monitor quality and safety in an effort to address the national shortage.

