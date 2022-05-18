Advertisement

BSC Baseball: Schedule & Venue change

(kfyr)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There is a change in the Bismarck State playoff baseball schedule due to the weather forecast.

The games will now be played at Municipal Park. Game-1 is at 3:00ct on Friday, May 20. Game-2 is 12-noon central time on Saturday, May 21st, followed by a game three if needed.

The winner of the North Plains District best 2 of 3 series qualifies for the NJCAA World Series.

