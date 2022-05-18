Bismarck teen finds sport that’s right up her ‘Allie’

MANDAN, N.D – Our names are a gift our parents give us long before they know what our personalities will be, or what we’ll be interested in.

But sometimes, a name just fits.

Take Allie Salter, for example.

It is the perfect name for this 16-year-old.

If you’re looking for Allie Salter, there’s a good chance you’ll find her here, at the bowling “Allie.”

“Bowling Allie?” reporter Jody Kerzman asked.

“It’s a very popular joke to make,” replied Allie.

But Allie’s bowling skills are no joke. The 16-year-old has already built quite a bowling resume.

“I am a four-time national qualifier. I was bowler of the year last year. I just recently won scratch A girls’. I won JV high school girls. I have multiple tournaments I’ve won and multiple high scratch series and high games,” she said.

Perhaps her most impressive accomplishment, happened last month at the North Dakota State Pepsi Youth Tournament. Allie bowled a perfect game, a strike in all 10 frames.

“A turkey after three and then after four you can call a hambone and then after that you can say whatever you want,” she explained.

“So, what would you call it?” asked Jody.

“Amazing!” replied Allie.

Allie’s amazing bowling career started when she was just five years old. She and a cousin were just looking for something to do.

“I decided just to try it out,” she recalled.

Her cousin no longer bowls, but Allie fell in love with the sport. You’ll find her throwing practice balls five days a week.

“I practice every so often, so I don’t get rusty,” she said.

She’s been able to travel the country and has already earned several college scholarships.

“Who wouldn’t like that?” Allie asked.

Her parents like seeing how this game has helped Allie learn to roll with whatever comes her way.

“We’re so proud,” said her mom, Tara Salter. “She just has fun. That’s all we ask her to do is have fun every weekend.”

And fun, it seems, is right up her alley.

Allie will compete in nationals in July in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

